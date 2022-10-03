Left Menu

UK's Kwarteng: not focussed on new austerity measures

Reuters | London | Updated: 03-10-2022 12:47 IST | Created: 03-10-2022 12:46 IST
Kwasi Kwarteng Image Credit: Wikipedia
Britain's finance minister Kwasi Kwarteng on Monday downplayed the prospect of new austerity measures to cut public spending, after reversing his plan to abolish the top rate of income tax.

Asked about possibility of further austerity measures, Kwarteng said: "I don't think so at all."

"I think what we're trying to focus on is growing the pie, growing the economy," he told LBC radio.

