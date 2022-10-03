Left Menu

Japan Emperor Naruhito to take prostate MRI test in November - Kyodo

Reuters | Tokyo | Updated: 03-10-2022 12:53 IST | Created: 03-10-2022 12:51 IST
Emperor Naruhito i Image Credit: Wikipedia
Japanese Emperor Naruhito is set to take a prostate MRI test in early November, the Kyodo news reported on Monday.

Japan's Imperial Household Agency says there have been "somewhat concerning results" seen in Emperor Naruhito's latest blood tests, report said.

