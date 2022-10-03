Left Menu

Death toll for child victims of Indonesia soccer stampede reaches 32 - official

Reuters | Jakarta | Updated: 03-10-2022 13:00 IST | Created: 03-10-2022 12:58 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
Fatalities among children following a soccer stampede in Indonesia at the weekend have climbed to 32, from an earlier count of 17, a government official said on Monday.

The ages of the children range from 3 to 17, Nahar, an official at the women's empowerment and child protection ministry told Reuters

