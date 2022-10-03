Left Menu

UK minister says problems with Northern Ireland protocol can be resolved by negotiation

Steve Baker Image Credit: Wikipedia
A Northern Ireland minister known for his strident support of Brexit on Monday said problems with the Northern Ireland protocol can be resolved by negotiation.

"I'm very convinced that if we get into a negotiation, without preconditions and sit down together in a spirit of goodwill, we can deescalate this problem and we can get a deal which works for everyone respecting everyone's legitimate interests north-south, and east-west," Minister of State for Northern Ireland Steve Baker told RTE radio.

Both Britain and the EU agreed to the protocol as a way to avoid reinstating border controls between the British-run province of Northern Ireland and EU member Ireland after Britain left the EU, seen as key to protecting peace on the island.

