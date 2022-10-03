Left Menu

French justice minister to be tried, linked to suspicion of conflict of interest -court

Reuters | Paris | Updated: 03-10-2022 13:40 IST | Created: 03-10-2022 13:37 IST
Eric Dupond-Moretti Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons
Eric Dupond-Moretti, the French justice minister, will be tried before a special judicial body competent for government wrongdoings on suspicion of "having taken advantage illegally" in two potential conflict of interest cases, a spokeswoman for the Cour de Cassation said on Monday.

Dupond-Moretti, who was one of France's most famous criminal lawyers before President Emmanuel Macron made him the justice minister, is accused of having used government prerogatives to act against personal rivals inside the judicial branch, which he denied.

