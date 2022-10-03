Left Menu

Greek economy to grow by 2.1% in 2023 from 5.3% this year - fiscal council report

Updated: 03-10-2022 14:15 IST
Greece's economy is expected to grow by 2.1% in 2023 from 5.3% this year, according to a report by the country's fiscal council which was published on Monday.

The government is expected to submit its 2023 draft budget later in the day. The fiscal council, which assesses the macroeconomic forecasts upon which the annual state budget is drafted, cited finance ministry data.

