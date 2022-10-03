Left Menu

Chhattisgarh: Three held, two minors detained for sexually exploiting girl in Surajpur

Three persons have been arrested and two minors detained for allegedly sexually exploiting a girl for months in Chhattisgarhs Surajpur district, police said on Monday.An FIR was lodged against the accused on Saturday and the arrests and detentions took place over the last two days, an official said.The girl came in contact with two of the accused last year and started talking to them over phone, he said.

Three persons have been arrested and two minors detained for allegedly sexually exploiting a girl for months in Chhattisgarh's Surajpur district, police said on Monday.

An FIR was lodged against the accused on Saturday and the arrests and detentions took place over the last two days, an official said.

The girl came in contact with two of the accused last year and started talking to them over phone, he said. In December last year, the accused asked the girl to meet them and she was taken to an abandoned fuel station, where three others were present and they allegedly raped her, the official said.

The accused threatened to circulate a video of the incident and sexually exploited the girl for months, he said. The girl got pregnant due to repeated abuse, following which the matter came to light and a complaint was lodged, the official said, adding that further probe is underway.

