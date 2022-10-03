No proposal to scrap Minority Affairs Ministry: Govt

The government on Monday clarified that there is no proposal under consideration to scrap the Ministry of Minority Affairs.

The clarification came in response to a media report that claimed that the Centre is likely to scrap the Ministry of Minority Affairs and merge it with the Social Justice and Empowerment ministry.

No such proposal is under consideration, the PIB Fact check clarified in a tweet, which was re-tweeted by Union Minority Affairs minister Smriti Irani.

