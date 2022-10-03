Left Menu

Poland to raise WW2 reparations with German foreign minister during Warsaw visit

Reuters | Warsaw | Updated: 03-10-2022 15:12 IST | Created: 03-10-2022 15:10 IST
Poland to raise WW2 reparations with German foreign minister during Warsaw visit
Zbigniew Rau Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Country:
  • Poland

Poland's Foreign Minister Zbigniew Rau will raise the issue of World War Two reparations with his German counterpart Annalena Baerbock during her visit to Warsaw on Tuesday, the spokesman of Poland's foreign ministry said on Monday.

"Minister Rau will raise the all important issues in Polish-German relations, and this one is one of the most important," Lukasz Jasina told reporters, referring to the issue of reparations.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Ebola kills doctor in Uganda, first health worker killed in latest outbreak; Moderna refused China request to reveal vaccine technology - FT and more

Health News Roundup: Ebola kills doctor in Uganda, first health worker kille...

 Global
2
Maharashtra revenue department set for a facelift with blockchain technology

Maharashtra revenue department set for a facelift with blockchain technolog...

 India
3
Scientists discover how fish survive extreme pressures of life in oceans

Scientists discover how fish survive extreme pressures of life in oceans

 United States
4
Apple responds to junkyard crash tests not always triggering its detection feature

Apple responds to junkyard crash tests not always triggering its detection f...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022