Poland to raise WW2 reparations with German foreign minister during Warsaw visit
Reuters | Warsaw | Updated: 03-10-2022 15:12 IST | Created: 03-10-2022 15:10 IST
- Country:
- Poland
Poland's Foreign Minister Zbigniew Rau will raise the issue of World War Two reparations with his German counterpart Annalena Baerbock during her visit to Warsaw on Tuesday, the spokesman of Poland's foreign ministry said on Monday.
"Minister Rau will raise the all important issues in Polish-German relations, and this one is one of the most important," Lukasz Jasina told reporters, referring to the issue of reparations.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- German
- World War Two
- Warsaw
- Poland
- Annalena Baerbock
- Zbigniew Rau
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Ankle injury puts Marco Reus' World Cup in doubt for Germany
Germany's Reus out 3-4 weeks, could return for World Cup
Germany in focused talks with Uniper on further state aid - economy ministry
Germany to sign LNG contracts in UAE - German economy minister
Germany to sign LNG contracts in UAE - German economy minister