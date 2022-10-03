Vodafone, Three UK accelerate talks for merger of British operations - Sky News
Reuters | London | Updated: 03-10-2022
Vodafone and CK Hutchison, the owner of Three UK, have accelerated talks about a deal to combine their British operations, Sky News reported on Monday.
The two parties are hopeful of striking a deal by the end of the year to establish a joint venture or another form of combination, the report said.
