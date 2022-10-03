Lebanon to decide position on U.S. maritime proposal after tripartite consultations - tweet
Updated: 03-10-2022 16:00 IST | Created: 03-10-2022 15:51 IST
Lebanese President Michel Aoun tweeted on Monday that Lebanon will decide its position on U.S. mediator Amos Hochstein's maritime demarcation proposal after consultations between the president, premier and parliament speaker.
Aoun added that there will be no "partnership" with the "Israeli side."
