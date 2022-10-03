Left Menu

Lebanon to decide position on U.S. maritime proposal after tripartite consultations - tweet

Reuters | Dubai | Updated: 03-10-2022 16:00 IST | Created: 03-10-2022 15:51 IST
Lebanon to decide position on U.S. maritime proposal after tripartite consultations - tweet
Michel Aoun Image Credit: Twitter (@General_Aoun)
  • Country:
  • United Arab Emirates

Lebanese President Michel Aoun tweeted on Monday that Lebanon will decide its position on U.S. mediator Amos Hochstein's maritime demarcation proposal after consultations between the president, premier and parliament speaker.

Aoun added that there will be no "partnership" with the "Israeli side."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Ebola kills doctor in Uganda, first health worker killed in latest outbreak; Moderna refused China request to reveal vaccine technology - FT and more

Health News Roundup: Ebola kills doctor in Uganda, first health worker kille...

 Global
2
Scientists discover how fish survive extreme pressures of life in oceans

Scientists discover how fish survive extreme pressures of life in oceans

 United States
3
Maharashtra revenue department set for a facelift with blockchain technology

Maharashtra revenue department set for a facelift with blockchain technolog...

 India
4
Apple responds to junkyard crash tests not always triggering its detection feature

Apple responds to junkyard crash tests not always triggering its detection f...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022