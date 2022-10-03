Lithuania declares top Russian diplomat persona non grata
Reuters | Vilnius | Updated: 03-10-2022 16:18 IST | Created: 03-10-2022 16:09 IST
- Country:
- Lithuania
Lithuania's Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Monday declared the top Russian diplomat in the country persona non grata.
"(His) recent actions and statements are incompatible with diplomat's status, and should be seen as interference into host nation's domestic affairs", the ministry said in a statement.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- the ministry
- Russian
- Ministry of Foreign Affairs
- Lithuania
Advertisement