Lithuania declares top Russian diplomat persona non grata

Reuters | Vilnius | Updated: 03-10-2022 16:18 IST | Created: 03-10-2022 16:09 IST
Lithuania's Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Monday declared the top Russian diplomat in the country persona non grata.

"(His) recent actions and statements are incompatible with diplomat's status, and should be seen as interference into host nation's domestic affairs", the ministry said in a statement.

