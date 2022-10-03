India beat Malaysia in women's Asia Cup under D/L Method
India beat Malaysia by 30 runs under Duckworth-Lewis Method in their womens Asia Cup match here on Monday. Brief Score India 181 for 4 in 20 overs Sabbhineni Meghana 69, Shafali Verma 46 Nur Dania Syuhada 29, Winifred Duraisingam 236.Malaysia 16 for 2 in 5.2 overs.
India beat Malaysia by 30 runs under Duckworth-Lewis Method in their women's Asia Cup match here on Monday. Opener Sabbhineni Meghana (69) cracked her maiden T20I half- century to power India to 181 for 4 after being invited to bat. Shafali Verma contributed a scratchy 39-ball 46.
In reply, Malaysia were 16 for 2 in 5.2 overs when rains interrupted the match.
As the match could not resume, India were declared winners by 30 runs under D/L Method. Brief Score: India: 181 for 4 in 20 overs (Sabbhineni Meghana 69, Shafali Verma 46; Nur Dania Syuhada (2/9), Winifred Duraisingam 2/36).
Malaysia: 16 for 2 in 5.2 overs.
