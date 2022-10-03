Left Menu

India beat Malaysia in women's Asia Cup under D/L Method

India beat Malaysia by 30 runs under Duckworth-Lewis Method in their womens Asia Cup match here on Monday. Brief Score India 181 for 4 in 20 overs Sabbhineni Meghana 69, Shafali Verma 46 Nur Dania Syuhada 29, Winifred Duraisingam 236.Malaysia 16 for 2 in 5.2 overs.

PTI | Sylhet | Updated: 03-10-2022 16:39 IST | Created: 03-10-2022 16:20 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: Twitter(@ICC)
  • Country:
  • Bangladesh

India beat Malaysia by 30 runs under Duckworth-Lewis Method in their women's Asia Cup match here on Monday. Opener Sabbhineni Meghana (69) cracked her maiden T20I half- century to power India to 181 for 4 after being invited to bat. Shafali Verma contributed a scratchy 39-ball 46.

In reply, Malaysia were 16 for 2 in 5.2 overs when rains interrupted the match.

As the match could not resume, India were declared winners by 30 runs under D/L Method. Brief Score: India: 181 for 4 in 20 overs (Sabbhineni Meghana 69, Shafali Verma 46; Nur Dania Syuhada (2/9), Winifred Duraisingam 2/36).

Malaysia: 16 for 2 in 5.2 overs.

