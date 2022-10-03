Ensure timely processing of court-related matters: Delhi govt depts told

Delhi government's Finance Department has directed other departments to ensure timely processing of court-related matters so that the dispensation does not suffer huge losses.

The advisory issued to departments and autonomous bodies under the city government on September 29 said that in a matter before the High court the department had suffered a huge loss due to delayed payment incurring 'interest of decree'. ''The department should obtain/arrange necessary budget from Finance Department/Competent Authority timely and should point out complete observation of the case in one go,'' the advisory stated.

It also suggested that since there is a provision for issuance of advance from the Contingency Fund if the Fund under the relevant budgetary head is not available, so the matter should be processed accordingly, it stated.

It further stated the officers and consultants should work as watchdogs of the government money. The matter of payment of interest on delayed payment of gratuity to the government servant due to administrative reasons or lapses shall be dealt by the Administrative Department, according to the provision of Rule 68 of Central Civil Services (Pension) Rules and applicable to the Government of India decisions, it added.

