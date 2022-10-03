Left Menu

Bihar man arrested in Assam, police recover fake gold

A team of East Guwahati police from Dispur district arrested a person from the downtown area of the Guwahati district and charged him with carrying a piece of 'fake' gold on Monday.

ANI | Guwahati (Assam) | Updated: 03-10-2022 16:35 IST | Created: 03-10-2022 16:35 IST
Shyam Kumar- resident of Madhubani, Bihar. Image Credit: ANI
A team of East Guwahati police from Dispur district arrested a person from the downtown area of Guwahati district and charged him with carrying a piece of 'fake' gold on Monday. Police said that 'secret' information was received and team was constituted to apprehend the accused.

The arrested person is identified as Shyam Kumar, a resident of Madhubani district in Bihar. The police have registered a case against Shyam Kumar. Police recovered 1 hammer, 1 chisel & 1 mobile phone from his possession. "The investigation of the case is underway", police officials said.

Assam Police on Saturday foiled a smuggling attempt and rescued 34 cattle heads from a bus in the Nagaon district on Sunday. Police had input that cattle were being smuggled near the Kaliabor area and set up a Naka checking accordingly. Police intercepted a vehicle in the Missa area near Kaliabor and found 34 cattle heads. However, the driver and others escaped from the spot.

"Based on secret information, we had set up a Naka checking in front of Missa police outpost and intercepted a vehicle. After seeing our team, the driver of the bus and other persons fled from the area. During checking, we found 34 cattle heads inside the bus. The bus was coming from Jakhalabandha side towards Meghalaya," a police official said. (ANI)

