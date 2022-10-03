Left Menu

Woman, brother-in-law arrested in drug case from Alappuzha

PTI | Alappuzha | Updated: 03-10-2022 17:04 IST | Created: 03-10-2022 16:43 IST
Woman, brother-in-law arrested in drug case from Alappuzha
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The wife and younger brother of a gangster were recently arrested from this coastal district of Kerala for being in possession of a commercial quantity of prohibited narcotic substance ganja, police said.

A senior officer said that a Special Investigation Team headed by the District Police Chief nabbed the duo from a rented house here and recovered 258 grams of ganja also from them.

The woman's husband, an accused in drug and murder cases, is presently in jail, the officer said.

The woman and her brother-in-law are also accused in other drug cases in the district, police said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Ebola kills doctor in Uganda, first health worker killed in latest outbreak; Moderna refused China request to reveal vaccine technology - FT and more

Health News Roundup: Ebola kills doctor in Uganda, first health worker kille...

 Global
2
Scientists discover how fish survive extreme pressures of life in oceans

Scientists discover how fish survive extreme pressures of life in oceans

 United States
3
Maharashtra revenue department set for a facelift with blockchain technology

Maharashtra revenue department set for a facelift with blockchain technolog...

 India
4
Apple responds to junkyard crash tests not always triggering its detection feature

Apple responds to junkyard crash tests not always triggering its detection f...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022