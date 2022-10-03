Woman, brother-in-law arrested in drug case from Alappuzha

The wife and younger brother of a gangster were recently arrested from this coastal district of Kerala for being in possession of a commercial quantity of prohibited narcotic substance ganja, police said.

A senior officer said that a Special Investigation Team headed by the District Police Chief nabbed the duo from a rented house here and recovered 258 grams of ganja also from them.

The woman's husband, an accused in drug and murder cases, is presently in jail, the officer said.

The woman and her brother-in-law are also accused in other drug cases in the district, police said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)