Left Menu

National Wildlife Week: Free entry to zoos in Haryana

Zoos in Haryanas Bhiwani, Rohtak and Pipli will be open to the public for free during the National Wildlife Week. The Wildlife Week is being celebrated across the country from October 2 to October 8.The main programme will be organized in Yamunanagars Chhachhrauli on October 6 where Forest Minister Kanwar Pal will be present as the chief guest.

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 03-10-2022 17:22 IST | Created: 03-10-2022 16:57 IST
National Wildlife Week: Free entry to zoos in Haryana
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Zoos in Haryana's Bhiwani, Rohtak and Pipli will be open to the public for free during the National Wildlife Week. The Wildlife Week is being celebrated across the country from October 2 to October 8.

The main programme will be organized in Yamunanagar's Chhachhrauli on October 6 where Forest Minister Kanwar Pal will be present as the chief guest. Children are also being encouraged to visit the zoos during this period. Painting competitions will be organised for children in every district and the winners will also be awarded. The Wildlife Week is celebrated to bring awareness among the citizens to preserve the wildlife, an official statement said here on Monday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Ebola kills doctor in Uganda, first health worker killed in latest outbreak; Moderna refused China request to reveal vaccine technology - FT and more

Health News Roundup: Ebola kills doctor in Uganda, first health worker kille...

 Global
2
Scientists discover how fish survive extreme pressures of life in oceans

Scientists discover how fish survive extreme pressures of life in oceans

 United States
3
Maharashtra revenue department set for a facelift with blockchain technology

Maharashtra revenue department set for a facelift with blockchain technolog...

 India
4
Apple responds to junkyard crash tests not always triggering its detection feature

Apple responds to junkyard crash tests not always triggering its detection f...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022