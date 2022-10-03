Left Menu

Rajasthan CM Gehlot directs officials to provide best treatment to slain tailor Kanhaiya Lal's assistant

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Monday directed officials to provide the best treatment to the assistant of tailor Kanhaiya Lal who was brutally murdered in Udaipur in June this year.

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 03-10-2022 17:33 IST | Created: 03-10-2022 17:10 IST
Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot (File Photo) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Monday directed officials to provide the best treatment to the assistant of tailor Kanhaiya Lal who was brutally murdered in Udaipur in June this year. Rajkumar Sharma, Lal's assistant and an ''eyewitness'' to the gruesome killing, was also attacked with clever during the incident. He is suffering from a brain haemorrhage and is reportedly in critical condition at a hospital in Udaipur. Gehlot on Monday talked to the doctors and Udaipur district collector to enquire about Sharma's health, an official statement said.

The chief minister directed the officials to make full arrangements for Sharma's treatment and if required, shift him to some other place, the statement said, adding that a team of doctors from Jaipur may be sent to Udaipur to give Sharma the best possible treatment. On June 28, Lal was brutally murdered allegedly by two cleaver-wielding men Riaz Akhtari and Ghouse Mohammad. After the murder, they released a video and said that he was beheaded for ''insulting'' Islam.

The two main accused were arrested, and the case is being investigated by the National Investigation Agency.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

