Mumbai: Case against man who committed suicide after killing wife, two children

But the medical report later revealed that Khan had intentionally given his wife Raziya and children Sarfaraz 7 and Atika 3 poison to kill them, he said.Khan used to run a grocery store in the area and had allegedly taken the extreme step as he was facing losses in his business, the official said.The deaths came to light when Khan did not open his store at the usual time and one of his relatives came to check on him, and peeped into the house and saw the bodies, he added.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 03-10-2022 18:02 IST | Created: 03-10-2022 17:31 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
The Mumbai police have registered a case against a man who committed suicide after killing his wife and two children two months ago in the eastern suburb of Govandi here, an official said on Monday.

The police on Sunday registered a case of murder against Shakeel Khan who hanged himself at his house in Indira Nagar area on July 29 after poisoning his wife and two children, the official from Shivaji Nagar police said. The police had initially registered an accidental death report (ADR). But the medical report later revealed that Khan had intentionally given his wife Raziya and children Sarfaraz (7) and Atika (3) poison to kill them, he said.

Khan used to run a grocery store in the area and had allegedly taken the extreme step as he was facing losses in his business, the official said.

The deaths came to light when Khan did not open his store at the usual time and one of his relatives came to check on him, and peeped into the house and saw the bodies, he added.

