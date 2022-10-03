Left Menu

Maha: Four held for house-breaking thefts, items worth Rs 8.17 lakh recovered

PTI | Thane | Updated: 03-10-2022 18:02 IST | Created: 03-10-2022 17:34 IST
Maha: Four held for house-breaking thefts, items worth Rs 8.17 lakh recovered
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Four people allegedly involved in 16 cases of house-breaking thefts in Thane district have been arrested, a police official said on Monday.

Stolen items, including gold, 11 motorcycles and an autorickshaw, worth Rs 8.17 lakh were recovered from the four, said Deputy Commissioner of Police (Zone II Bhiwandi) Yogesh Chavan told reporters.

One of the accused was about to flee to Nepal to sell stolen items, Shanti Nagar police station senior inspector Shital Raut said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Ebola kills doctor in Uganda, first health worker killed in latest outbreak; Moderna refused China request to reveal vaccine technology - FT and more

Health News Roundup: Ebola kills doctor in Uganda, first health worker kille...

 Global
2
Scientists discover how fish survive extreme pressures of life in oceans

Scientists discover how fish survive extreme pressures of life in oceans

 United States
3
Maharashtra revenue department set for a facelift with blockchain technology

Maharashtra revenue department set for a facelift with blockchain technolog...

 India
4
Adding COVID-19 to ‘designated diseases’ could boost vaccine uptake among children

Adding COVID-19 to ‘designated diseases’ could boost vaccine uptake among ch...

 France

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022