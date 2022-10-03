Maha: Four held for house-breaking thefts, items worth Rs 8.17 lakh recovered

Four people allegedly involved in 16 cases of house-breaking thefts in Thane district have been arrested, a police official said on Monday.

Stolen items, including gold, 11 motorcycles and an autorickshaw, worth Rs 8.17 lakh were recovered from the four, said Deputy Commissioner of Police (Zone II Bhiwandi) Yogesh Chavan told reporters.

One of the accused was about to flee to Nepal to sell stolen items, Shanti Nagar police station senior inspector Shital Raut said.

