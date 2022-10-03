Left Menu

MP: Two held for black-marketing, selling fake tickets of India-SA T20 match in Indore

PTI | Indore | Updated: 03-10-2022 18:13 IST | Created: 03-10-2022 17:46 IST
MP: Two held for black-marketing, selling fake tickets of India-SA T20 match in Indore
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Two persons were apprehended for alleged black-marketing and sale of fake tickets of the India-South Africa T20 cricket match scheduled to be held in Madhya Pradesh's Indore on Tuesday, police said on Monday.

The police had received a tip-off about two persons involved in black-marketing of tickets in Chitra Nagar, an official said.

''A source informed us about two persons black-marketing tickets of Tuesday's international match near a garden in Chitra Nagar, following which the police team raided the spot around 11 pm on Sunday,'' sub-inspector Keshav Singh Kushwah of Vijaynagar police station told PTI.

The police nabbed Pranay Narayan (40), a resident of Biyabani Main road, and Punit Taneja (23) when they were standing outside the garden, he said.

Two original tickets and 34 fake tickets of Tuesday's match were recovered from the duo's possession, the official said, adding that further probe is underway.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Ebola kills doctor in Uganda, first health worker killed in latest outbreak; Moderna refused China request to reveal vaccine technology - FT and more

Health News Roundup: Ebola kills doctor in Uganda, first health worker kille...

 Global
2
Scientists discover how fish survive extreme pressures of life in oceans

Scientists discover how fish survive extreme pressures of life in oceans

 United States
3
Maharashtra revenue department set for a facelift with blockchain technology

Maharashtra revenue department set for a facelift with blockchain technolog...

 India
4
Adding COVID-19 to ‘designated diseases’ could boost vaccine uptake among children

Adding COVID-19 to ‘designated diseases’ could boost vaccine uptake among ch...

 France

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022