MP: Two held for black-marketing, selling fake tickets of India-SA T20 match in Indore

Two persons were apprehended for alleged black-marketing and sale of fake tickets of the India-South Africa T20 cricket match scheduled to be held in Madhya Pradesh's Indore on Tuesday, police said on Monday.

The police had received a tip-off about two persons involved in black-marketing of tickets in Chitra Nagar, an official said.

''A source informed us about two persons black-marketing tickets of Tuesday's international match near a garden in Chitra Nagar, following which the police team raided the spot around 11 pm on Sunday,'' sub-inspector Keshav Singh Kushwah of Vijaynagar police station told PTI.

The police nabbed Pranay Narayan (40), a resident of Biyabani Main road, and Punit Taneja (23) when they were standing outside the garden, he said.

Two original tickets and 34 fake tickets of Tuesday's match were recovered from the duo's possession, the official said, adding that further probe is underway.

