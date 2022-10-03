Special Court sends PFI Kerala leader to 5 days of NIA custody

Special National Investigation Agency (NIA) Court here sent Abdul Sathar, a Popular Front of India (PFI) leader to five days of NIA custody for interrogation. NIA sought 7 days of custody, but the Court granted only five days.

NIA informed the Court that it needs to probe the foreign funding of PFI. Earlier the Court sent him to judicial custody till October 20, but the NIA sought his custody on Friday and the Court granted it today.

Sathar, the State General Secretary before the PFI was dissolved is the third accused in the case of UAPA which the NIA has been registered after the ban. He was arrested on last week by the NIA from Karunagappalli in the Kollam district. Last week, the Court sent 11 other PFI leaders to 21 days of judicial custody till October 20.

The PFI workers, who were booked under UAPA and arrested by NIA last month from different locations in Kerala were presented by the NIA in the Court after their seven days of custody came to an end on September 30. The accused who were sent to judicial custody are, Karamana Ashraf Moulavi (National in-charge, Education wing of PFI), Sadiq Ahmed (PFI Pathanamthitta District Secretary, Shihas (PFI Zonal secretary), Ansari P, MM Mujeeb, Najumudeen, Sainudeen TS (PFI Kottayam District Secretary), PK Usman, Yahiya Koya (PFI State Executive Member), K Muhammedali (National in-charge, Expansion wing of PFI), and CT Sulaiman (District President of Kasargod).

In a major breakthrough linked to the largest-ever action against the Popular Front of India (PFI), the Central investigating agencies have found inputs against the outfit for "organizing a training camp with an intent to cause disturbance during Prime Minster Narendra Modi's visit in Bihar's capital Patna on July 12 this year". Besides, during the course of the investigation, the agencies have found details of numerous bank accounts of PFI.

These cases of the predicate agencies pertain to unlawful activities carried out by PFI and its related individuals and organizations to indulge in criminal conspiracy with an intent to disturb communal harmony, spread terror, incite communal riots, impart training to their cadre to use explosives and weapons, form a terrorist gang and collect deadly weapons and explosive devices to simultaneously launch attacks on many important persons and sensitive locations. The criminal conspiracy and activities in several of these cases had the potential to pose threat to the unity, integrity and sovereignty of the nation, read the remand copy.

Recently, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) made the announcement through a notification declaring "the PFI and its associates or affiliates or fronts as an unlawful association with immediate effect". Along with PFI, the ban was also imposed on its fronts, including Rehab India Foundation (RIF). Campus Front of India (CFI), All India Imams Council (AIIC), National Confederation of Human Rights Organization (NCHRO), National Women's Front, Junior Front, Empower India Foundation and Rehab Foundation, Kerala as an "unlawful association". (ANI)

