Blast occurs during Dussehra preparations in Himachal Pradesh's Baddi

A blast was reported in Baddi during the Dussehra preparations, said officials on Monday.

ANI | Baddi (Himachal Pradesh) | Updated: 03-10-2022 18:08 IST | Created: 03-10-2022 18:07 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
A blast was reported in Baddi during the Dussehra preparations, said officials on Monday. The incident was reported at a Dussehra Ground located at Housing Board 3, Baddi, Himachal Pradesh, while preparations were being made for the upcoming Dussehra, in which the effigies of Ravana, Meghnath and Kumbhakaran were being made, as well as the explosives used in it were kept in a large consignment.

Zero casualties and injuries have been reported as of now with no loss to property. "This explosion happened due to these explosive substances. The reasons for the incident are not yet known. Luckily no one was injured. There was no casualty of any kind in this accident. Dussehra festival is celebrated every year in this ground of Baddi," said SP Baddi, Mohit Chawla.

The program has been organized under the supervision of the councillor of the Municipal Council, Baddi and preparations are made in full swing. The officials informed that the event coordinator and contractor will be thoroughly interrogated. Further investigations are underway.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

