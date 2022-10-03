Left Menu

Czech Republic updates warning for citizens to leave Russia

"The Czech Embassy in Moscow cannot provide them with adequate, full consular protection." The ministry also newly warned about the inability to use bank cards issued in the Czech Republic in Russia due to sanctions.

Reuters | Updated: 03-10-2022 18:46 IST | Created: 03-10-2022 18:21 IST
Czech Republic updates warning for citizens to leave Russia
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Czech Republic

The Czech Republic widened a warning for its citizens to leave Russia on Monday following Moscow's mobilisation orders last month, the Foreign Ministry said.

The Czech government had already warned against travel to Russia and urged citizens there to leave in February after the country's invasion of Ukraine. On Monday, the ministry expanded its warning, saying Czechs simultaneously holding Russian citizenship faced risks after a mobilisation call in September, a ministry spokeswoman said.

"Citizens of the Czech Republic who also hold Russian citizenship should bear in mind that if they are on the territory of the Russian Federation, they are perceived by Russian authorities primarily as citizens of the Russian Federation," the ministry said on its website. "The Czech Embassy in Moscow cannot provide them with adequate, full consular protection."

The ministry also newly warned about the inability to use bank cards issued in the Czech Republic in Russia due to sanctions. The Czech Republic has been one of Ukraine's biggest supporters, sending military aid to Kyiv, and it has also taken in hundreds of thousands of Ukrainian refugees.

The country stopped issuing visas for Russians, apart from for humanitarian issues, on Feb. 24, the day of the invasion, which Moscow has called a "special military operation".

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Ebola kills doctor in Uganda, first health worker killed in latest outbreak; Moderna refused China request to reveal vaccine technology - FT and more

Health News Roundup: Ebola kills doctor in Uganda, first health worker kille...

 Global
2
Scientists discover how fish survive extreme pressures of life in oceans

Scientists discover how fish survive extreme pressures of life in oceans

 United States
3
Maharashtra revenue department set for a facelift with blockchain technology

Maharashtra revenue department set for a facelift with blockchain technolog...

 India
4
Adding COVID-19 to ‘designated diseases’ could boost vaccine uptake among children

Adding COVID-19 to ‘designated diseases’ could boost vaccine uptake among ch...

 France

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022