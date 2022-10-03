Left Menu

TN: 6 pilgrims drown in river, 2 bodies recovered

Six people, who entered into the Kollidam river near Poondi in Thanjavur district to take bath on Monday, were washed away in the currents, police said. Hearing their cries, the villagers rushed to their rescue and informed the Tirukattupalli police and Fire and Rescue Services, who retrieved two bodies, the police said.

PTI | Thanjavur | Updated: 03-10-2022 18:47 IST | Created: 03-10-2022 18:25 IST
TN: 6 pilgrims drown in river, 2 bodies recovered
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Six people, who entered into the Kollidam river near Poondi in Thanjavur district to take bath on Monday, were washed away in the currents, police said. While two bodies have been retrieved, search is on for the other four. According to the police, D David (30), T Isaac (19), S Pravin Raj (19) and S Kermal (19) of Siluvaipatti village in Thoothukudi district were among the six, who got drowned.

They were part of 40-member group who went on a pilgrimage to Poondi Matha Basilica, ventured into the Kollidam river to take bath this morning. Unexpectedly all six were swept away in the water. Hearing their cries, the villagers rushed to their rescue and informed the Tirukattupalli police and Fire and Rescue Services, who retrieved two bodies, the police said. The bodies were sent to Government Thiruvaiyaru Hospital for autopsy. The fire and rescue services personnel continued the search operation to find the other four, the police said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Ebola kills doctor in Uganda, first health worker killed in latest outbreak; Moderna refused China request to reveal vaccine technology - FT and more

Health News Roundup: Ebola kills doctor in Uganda, first health worker kille...

 Global
2
Scientists discover how fish survive extreme pressures of life in oceans

Scientists discover how fish survive extreme pressures of life in oceans

 United States
3
Maharashtra revenue department set for a facelift with blockchain technology

Maharashtra revenue department set for a facelift with blockchain technolog...

 India
4
Adding COVID-19 to ‘designated diseases’ could boost vaccine uptake among children

Adding COVID-19 to ‘designated diseases’ could boost vaccine uptake among ch...

 France

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022