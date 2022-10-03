No bullet can end my thoughts, says writer Damodar Mauzo who was given security cover post Gauri Lankesh killing

Sahitya Akademi and Jnanpith award winner and eminent writer Damodar Mauzo on Monday said he too had a threat to his life following the killing of activist-journalist Gauri Lankesh but added that ''no bullet can put an end to my thoughts''.

Mauzo, known from his progressive writing in Konkani and especially his novel 'Karmelin', was given security cover by Goa police in July, 2018 on intelligence inputs of the Union home ministry and the special investigation team probing Lankesh's death.

Speaking at the jubilee celebrations of a book outlet here, he said, ''I came to know at the time that I too was on the hitlist of some people after Gauri Lankesh's death. But as an author, I do not need protection as it curbs my personal freedom.'' ''It is four years and I have still not been shot. No bullet can put an end to my thoughts. I speak fearlessly,'' the writer added.

He said it was wrong to say litterateurs must not be involved in politics, but added that ''they must not indulge in party politics''.

Mauzo was awarded the Sahitya Akademi award in 1983 and the Jnanpith award in 2021.

Gauri Lankesh was shot dead outside her Bengaluru home on September 5, 2017, an incident that had hit international headlines and drawn widespread condemnation.

