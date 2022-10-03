Left Menu

Lebanon deputy speaker says will send unified comments on U.S. proposal on maritime talks by tomorrow

Reuters | Beirut | Updated: 03-10-2022 18:31 IST | Created: 03-10-2022 18:31 IST
Lebanon deputy speaker says will send unified comments on U.S. proposal on maritime talks by tomorrow
  • Country:
  • Lebanon

Lebanon will send its comments on a U.S. proposal to delineate its maritime border with longtime foe Israel to the American official mediating talks by Tuesday, a top Lebanese official said on Monday.

Deputy parliament speaker Elias Bou Saab said the Lebanese government would not respond to the proposal officially until U.S. envoy Amos Hochstein responded to its concerns, which it expected him to do by the end of the week.

"The devils are in the details, but the devils are now small," Bou Saab said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Ebola kills doctor in Uganda, first health worker killed in latest outbreak; Moderna refused China request to reveal vaccine technology - FT and more

Health News Roundup: Ebola kills doctor in Uganda, first health worker kille...

 Global
2
Scientists discover how fish survive extreme pressures of life in oceans

Scientists discover how fish survive extreme pressures of life in oceans

 United States
3
Maharashtra revenue department set for a facelift with blockchain technology

Maharashtra revenue department set for a facelift with blockchain technolog...

 India
4
Adding COVID-19 to ‘designated diseases’ could boost vaccine uptake among children

Adding COVID-19 to ‘designated diseases’ could boost vaccine uptake among ch...

 France

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022