Left Menu

Ex-J&K ministers Mohi-ud-din, Chib appointed as treasurer, general secretary of DAP

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 03-10-2022 18:43 IST | Created: 03-10-2022 18:43 IST
Ex-J&K ministers Mohi-ud-din, Chib appointed as treasurer, general secretary of DAP
  • Country:
  • India

Former Jammu and Kashmir ministers Taj Mohi-ud-din and R S Chib were on Monday appointed as the treasurer and the general secretary respectively of the newly-floated Democratic Azad Party (DAP).

DAP chairman and former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Ghulam Nabi Azad appointed Mohi-ud-din and Chib to the posts, the party said in a statement.

Azad (73), who quit the Congress on August 26, launched the DAP in Jammu on September 26 with the support of dozens of former ministers, former MLAs and other prominent leaders of Jammu and Kashmir, most of whom had also resigned from the Congress in solidarity with him.

Azad was unanimously elected as the chairman of the DAP on October 1, following a resolution passed at a session of the party's founder-members, which was held both in Jammu and Srinagar.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Ebola kills doctor in Uganda, first health worker killed in latest outbreak; Moderna refused China request to reveal vaccine technology - FT and more

Health News Roundup: Ebola kills doctor in Uganda, first health worker kille...

 Global
2
Poland demands USD 1.3 trillion in war damages from Germany

Poland demands USD 1.3 trillion in war damages from Germany

 Poland
3
Scientists discover how fish survive extreme pressures of life in oceans

Scientists discover how fish survive extreme pressures of life in oceans

 United States
4
Adding COVID-19 to ‘designated diseases’ could boost vaccine uptake among children

Adding COVID-19 to ‘designated diseases’ could boost vaccine uptake among ch...

 France

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022