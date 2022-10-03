DIARY-Political and General News Events from Oct 3

For other diaries, please see:

Political and General News Top Economic Events

Emerging Markets Economic Events Government Debt Auctions

U.S. Federal Reserve Today in Washington -------------------------------------------------------------------- This diary is filed daily. ** Indicates new events -------------------------------------------------------------------- MONDAY, OCTOBER 3

** BUDAPEST - President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev will pay an official visit to Hungary. (To Oct. 4) ** MONTREAL, Canada - Canadian province of Quebec holds election.

** BERLIN - German Chancellor Olaf Scholz hosts France's Emmanuel Macron in Berlin – 1700 GMT. ** BOGOTA/SANTIAGO/LIMA - U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken will start a week-long Latin America tour on Monday, traveling to Colombia, Chile and Peru. (To Oct. 4)

** WARSAW - German foreign minister Annalena Baerbock starts a two-day visit to Poland, where she will attend a reception at the German embassy before meeting her Polish counterpart Zbigniew Rau and attend the Warsaw Security Forum the next day. (To Oct. 4) ** BRUSSELS - Israeli Prime Minister Yair Lapid attends a meeting in Brussels with EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell – 1300 GMT.

** BRUSSELS - EU-Israel Association Council takes place in Brussels. ** TRIPOLI - Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu, Defence Minister Hulusi Akar, Energy Minister Fatih Donmez and Trade Minister Mehmet Mus visit Libya. SAN JOSÉ - The International Monetary Fund (IMF) will hold talks with the Costa Rican government as part of its third review of the country's economic reforms (to Oct. 4). BOGOTA - U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken will arrive in Colombia to meet with Colombian President Gustavo Petro BUDAPEST - Press conference following Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban's meeting with Austrian Chancellor Karl Nehammer and Aleksandar Vucic, president of Serbia.- 1230 GMT PRAGUE - Slovakia's new Foreign Minister, Rastislav Kacer, visits Prague to meet his counterpart Jan Lipavsky. – 0815 GMT. LUXEMBOURG - Eurozone finance ministers to discuss the response to the economic situation in the bloc with high energy prices and inflation in a meeting in Luxembourg, also attended by Secretary-General of the OECD Mathias Cormann – 0800 GMT LONDON - British finance minister Kwasi Kwarteng speaks at the annual Conservative party conference in the aftermath of the pound plummeting following his mini budget. LUXEMBOURG – Eurogroup meeting. - - - - - - - - - TUESDAY, OCTOBER 4

** MUSCAT – King of Jordan Abdullah II, accompanied by Her Majesty Queen Rania and His Royal Highness Crown Prince Al Hussein, is scheduled to start a visit to Oman, at the invitation of Sultan Haitham bin Tarik of Oman. (To Oct. 5) ** PHNOM PENH - Cuban Prime Minister Manuel Marrero Cruz will pay an official visit to Cambodia. (To Oct. 6)

** STRASBOURG, France - EU lawmakers and the bloc's top diplomat Josep Borrell debate heightening tensions between Armenia and Azerbaijan following the recent military escalation – 1300 GMT. ** WARSAW - German foreign minister Annalena Baerbock visits Poland, where she will meet her Polish counterpart Zbigniew Rau and attend the Warsaw Security Forum – 0930 GMT.

** BERLIN - German Chancellor Olaf Scholz receives Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte before their respective so called climate cabinets sit down for joint talks at Berlin's chancellery – 0845 GMT. ** PRAGUE - Slovakia's new Foreign Minister Rastislav Kacer visits Prague, meeting his counterpart Jan Lipavsky – 0745 GMT. TALLINN - President of Finland Sauli Niinistö will pay a working visit to Estonia and meet with Estonian counterpart Alar Karis to discuss bilateral relations between Finland and Estonia GENEVA - Ukraine debate at UN Human Rights Council . LUXEMBOURG - EU Economic and Financial Affairs Council meeting. - - - - - - - - - WEDNESDAY, OCTOBER 5

** WELLINGTON/CANBERRA - Minister of External Affairs of India, Subrahmanyam Jaishankar to visit New Zealand and Australia. (To Oct. 11) ** VIENNA - The Joint Ministerial Monitoring Committee (JMMC) and the OPEC and non-OPEC Ministerial Meeting will take place in Vienna. GLOBAL - World Teachers' Day. SAN FRANCISCO – 11th death anniversary of Apple co-founder Steve Jobs. MADRID - Spain´s Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez meets German Chancellor Olaf Scholz at German-Spanish summit in Madrid. - - - - - - - - - THURSDAY, OCTOBER 6

** WASHINGTON DC - IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva gives "curtain raiser" speech ahead of IMF / World Bank Spring Meetings – 1330 GMT. ** SYDNEY - Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy speaks at an Australian foreign policy thinktank via videolink – 0800 GMT. PRAGUE - EU leaders meet at informal summit in Prague (to Oct. 7). - - - - - - - - - FRIDAY, OCTOBER 7 MOSCOW - 16th anniversary of the murder of journalist Anna Politkovskaya. - - - - - - - - - SUNDAY, OCTOBER 9 GLOBAL - World Post Day. AUSTRIA - 2022 Austrian presidential election. - - - - - - - - - MONDAY, OCTOBER 10 GLOBAL - World mental health day. GLOBAL - World day against death penalty. FIJI – 52nd anniversary of independence. CANBERRA - Australia's energy minister Chris Bowen speaks at Australian Financial Review Climate and Energy Summit. - - - - - - - - - TUESDAY, OCTOBER 11 BRATISLAVA - Presidents of Slovakia, Hungary, Poland and the Czech Republic, the Visegrad Group, meet in Slovakia. BRUSSELS - NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg gives a press conference ahead of a NATO Defence Ministers meeting in Brussels. MEXICO CITY - Mexico economy minister Tatiana Clouthier, business leaders speak at LATAM Mobility Summit (to Oct. 12) PRAGUE - EU Informal meeting of energy ministers (to Oct. 12). STOCKHOLM - Dutch King Willem-Alexander and Queen Maxima on a three-day state visit to Sweden (to Oct. 13). - - - - - - - - - WEDNESDAY, OCTOBER 12 BRUSSELS - NATO defence ministers meet in Brussels (To Oct 13) BALI - 20th anniversary of Bali bombings. - - - - - - - - - THURSDAY, OCTOBER 13 MANILA - Philippines finance minister Benjamin Diokno delivers keynote speech at a convention for thrift banks – 1800 GMT. GLOBAL - World Sight Day. GLOBAL - International Day for Natural Disaster Reduction. SAN JOSE, Chile – 12th anniversary of rescue of 33 Chilean miners trapped in a collapsed Andean mine. BRUSSELS - NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg gives a press conference as defence ministers from the North Atlantic Treaty Organisation gather in Brussels (to Oct. 14). LUXEMBOURG - EU Justice and Home Affairs Council meeting (to Oct. 14). - - - - - - - - - SATURDAY, OCTOBER 15 GLOBAL - United Nation's world hand-washing day. GLOBAL - International day of rural women. - - - - - - - - - SUNDAY, OCTOBER 16 SYDNEY - Singapore's Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong will visit Australia (to October 18). GLOBAL - World food day. BEIJING - China to hold 20th Communist party congress starting on Oct. 16. BERLIN - World Health Organization hold 2022 Summit in Berlin (to Oct. 18). - - - - - - - - - MONDAY, OCTOBER 17 HANOI - OECD-Southeast Asia Ministerial Forum (to October 18). GLOBAL - International day for the eradication of poverty. LUXEMBOURG - EU Foreign Affairs Council meeting. - - - - - - - - - TUESDAY, OCTOBER 18 JERUSALEM – 11th anniversary of release of Israeli soldier Gilad Shalit after more than five years of being held incommunicado by Hamas in the Gaza Strip. LUXEMBOURG - EU General Affairs Council meeting. - - - - - - - - - WEDNESDAY, OCTOBER 19 BANGKOK - Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) Finance ministers meeting (to Oct. 21). - - - - - - - - - THURSDAY, OCTOBER 20 TRIPOLI – 11th anniversary of capture and killing of Libyan leader Muammar Gaddafi. BRUSSELS - European Council meeting (to Oct. 21). - - - - - - - - - FRIDAY, OCTOBER 21 BRUSSELS - EU leaders meet in Brussels. - - - - - - - - - SUNDAY, OCTOBER 23 LIBYA – 10th anniversary of declaration of Libya's Liberation. VAN, Turkey – 10th anniversary of earthquake that killed more than 600 people and injured more than 4,000 others. SLOVENIA - Slovenia holds presidential elections. - - - - - - - - - MONDAY, OCTOBER 24 TAIPEI CITY - Taiwan hosts the U.S. National Endowment for Democracy's World Movement for Democracy summit (to Oct. 27). - - - - - - - - - TUESDAY, OCTOBER 25 BERLIN - German Chancellor Olaf Scholz and EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen host a conference on post-war reconstruction of Ukraine in Berlin. - - - - - - - - - WEDNESDAY, OCTOBER 26 PRETORIA - South Africa's finance minister Enoch Godongwana will present medium term budget policy statement, which updates economic forecasts, adjusts the budget and makes emergency changes to spending – 1200 GMT. - - - - - - - - - FRIDAY, OCTOBER 28 KUALA LUMPUR - Malaysia's finance minister will announce budget plans for 2023 amid higher subsidy bills and rising prices that are hurting fiscal strength. - - - - - - - - - SUNDAY, OCTOBER 30 PRAGUE - EU Informal meeting of trade ministers (to Oct. 31). - - - - - - - - - THURSDAY, NOVEMBER 3 MANAMA - Pope Francis visits Bahrain (to November 6). MUNSTER, Germany - G7 foreign ministers to meet in Munster (to Nov. 4). - - - - - - - - - MONDAY, NOVEMBER 7 BRUSSELS – Eurogroup meeting. - - - - - - - - - TUESDAY, NOVEMBER 8 WASHINGTON, D.C. - US House of Representatives election. WASHINGTON, D.C. - US Senate election. BRUSSELS - EU Economic and Financial Affairs Council meeting. - - - - - - - - - FRIDAY, NOVEMBER 11 PHNOM PENH - Leaders from the Association of Southeast Asian Nation (ASEAN) bloc and counterparts from other related countries attend the 40th and 41st regional summit (to Nov. 13). BRUSSELS - EU Economic and Financial Affairs Council (budget) meeting. - - - - - - - - - MONDAY, NOVEMBER 14 BRUSSELS - EU Foreign Affairs Council meeting. - - - - - - - - - TUESDAY, NOVEMBER 15

** AMMAN - King Carl XVI Gustaf and Queen Silvia of Sweden will pay a State Visit to Jordan, at the invitation of His Majesty King Abdullah. (To Nov. 17) BALI - Indonesia set to host the G20 Summit on the resort island of Bali (to November 16). BRUSSELS - EU Foreign Affairs Council (defence) meeting. - - - - - - - - - FRIDAY, NOVEMBER 18 BANGKOK - Leaders of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) inter-governmental forum from 21 member economies in the Pacific Rim attends the annual summit in Bangkok (To Nov 19) BRUSSELS - EU General Affairs Council meeting. - - - - - - - - - TUESDAY, NOVEMBER 22 ** LONDON - South African President Cyril Ramaphosa will make a state visit to Britain, Buckingham Palace. (To Nov. 24) - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - NOTE: The inclusion of diary items does not necessarily mean that Reuters will file a story based on the event. For Technical Issues Please contact Thomson Reuters Customer Support (TRCS) at https://customers.reuters.com/kccontactus/telephone.aspx

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)