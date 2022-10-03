Left Menu

Two held with country made pistols, six cartridges in Mumbai

Apart from the weapons, the police also recovered Rs 40,000 cash from the accused Shanisingh Mukeshsingh Thakur 21 and Abdul Kareem Qureshi 48, he said.Investigations have revealed that Thakur, a native of Jaunpur in Uttar Pradesh, had come to the locality to deliver the pistols and cartridges to Qureshi, the official said.Thakur is a daily wage labourer, while Qureshi runs a garage in Patan Wadi locality of Malad, he said.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 03-10-2022 18:46 IST | Created: 03-10-2022 18:46 IST
Two held with country made pistols, six cartridges in Mumbai
  • Country:
  • India

Two people were arrested on Monday for alleged possession of two country-made pistols and six cartridges in suburban Versova here, police said.

The police nabbed the duo at MHADA Four Bungalows locality, where they arrived to deliver and purchase weapons, an official said. Apart from the weapons, the police also recovered Rs 40,000 cash from the accused Shanisingh Mukeshsingh Thakur (21) and Abdul Kareem Qureshi (48), he said.

Investigations have revealed that Thakur, a native of Jaunpur in Uttar Pradesh, had come to the locality to deliver the pistols and cartridges to Qureshi, the official said.

Thakur is a daily wage labourer, while Qureshi runs a garage in Patan Wadi locality of Malad, he said. The accused have been arrested under relevant sections of the Arms Act and have been remanded to police custody till October 6, the official added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Ebola kills doctor in Uganda, first health worker killed in latest outbreak; Moderna refused China request to reveal vaccine technology - FT and more

Health News Roundup: Ebola kills doctor in Uganda, first health worker kille...

 Global
2
Poland demands USD 1.3 trillion in war damages from Germany

Poland demands USD 1.3 trillion in war damages from Germany

 Poland
3
Scientists discover how fish survive extreme pressures of life in oceans

Scientists discover how fish survive extreme pressures of life in oceans

 United States
4
Adding COVID-19 to ‘designated diseases’ could boost vaccine uptake among children

Adding COVID-19 to ‘designated diseases’ could boost vaccine uptake among ch...

 France

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022