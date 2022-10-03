Nagaland: Ad hoc teachers in govt schools seek CM's intervention for service regularisation

A group of agitating teachers appointed on an ad hoc basis in government schools in Nagaland on Monday wrote a letter to Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio, seeking his intervention to fulfil their demand for service regularisation. With their agitation entering the eighth day, 1,166 members of the All Nagaland Ad hoc Teachers Group refused to accept a government proposal to set up a high-powered committee to look into their demand. At least 38 volunteers have been observing a hunger strike, while others continued their protest at Naga Solidarity Park here.

The agitating teachers were appointed on an ad hoc basis in various government schools between 1994 and 2012.

The state government had been maintaining that it was not in a position to regularise their services because of the standing order of the Supreme Court and the High Court not to regularise ad hoc appointees.

