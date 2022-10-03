Bihar man accused of killing deputy mukhiya lynched

A man, accused of killing a deputy mukhiya, was allegedly beaten to death in Bihar's Muzaffarpur district, police said on Monday.

The incident took place following an altercation that took place when the duo was consuming liquor together in Paru area on Sunday night.

The lynched person, identified as Gaurav Kumar alias Bhatkun, allegedly opened fire on Pankaj Kumar Sahni, the deputy mukhiya, killing him on the spot. As he tried to flee the spot, villagers overpowered him and beat him to death, a local police officer said on condition of anonymity.

Saraiya Sub-divisional Police Officer (SDPO) Kumar Chandan said that both bodies have been sent for post-mortem examination.

''We are examining all aspects pertaining to the incident. No case has been registered so far as police have not received any complaint from either side till now,'' Chandan told reporters.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)