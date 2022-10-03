U.S. Supreme Court to hear Turkish lender Halkbank's bid to avoid charges
The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday agreed to hear Turkish state-owned lender Halkbank's bid to avoid criminal charges of money laundering, bank fraud and conspiracy for allegedly helping Iran evade economic sanctions in a case that has strained American relations with NATO ally Turkey.
The justices took up Halkbank's appeal of a lower court's decision rejecting the bank's contention that it was immune from U.S. prosecution under a 1976 law called the Foreign Sovereign Immunities Act, which limits the jurisdiction of American courts over lawsuits against foreign countries, because the business is majority-owned by Turkey's government.
