Centre asks news websites, TV channels to refrain from carrying advertisements of betting sites

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 03-10-2022 19:09 IST | Created: 03-10-2022 19:09 IST
Centre asks news websites, TV channels to refrain from carrying advertisements of betting sites
The Centre on Monday issued advisories to news websites, OTT platforms and private satellite channels asking them to refrain from carrying advertisements of offshore betting sites.

“...the private satellite television channels are strongly advised to refrain advertisements of online offshore betting platforms and/or their surrogate news websites or any such product/service depicting these platforms in a surrogate manner,” the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting advisory said.

It also warned private satellite television channels of penal action under applicable laws for violation of the advisory.

In a separate advisory to publishers of news and current affairs content on digital media and OTT platforms, the ministry issued a similar directive and asked them not to target such advertisements towards the Indian audience.

