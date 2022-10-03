Left Menu

EU approves German measure to support BASF production of renewable hydrogen

Reuters | Brussels | Updated: 03-10-2022 19:15 IST | Created: 03-10-2022 19:15 IST
The European Commission on Monday approved a 134 million euro ($130.80 million) German measure to support BASF SE in the production of renewable hydrogen, to help decarbonise its chemical production processes.

"This 134 million euro measure enables Germany to help BASF step up its renewable hydrogen production capacities, thereby contributing to the greening of the chemical value chain and of the transport sector," EU antitrust chief Margrethe Vestager said in a statement. ($1 = 1.0245 euros)

