Left Menu

Couple arrested for killing elderly woman in Odisha

PTI | Berhampur | Updated: 03-10-2022 19:17 IST | Created: 03-10-2022 19:17 IST
Couple arrested for killing elderly woman in Odisha
  • Country:
  • India

A couple was arrested in Odisha's Ganjam district for allegedly killing an old woman by stabbing her with a broken glass bottle, police said on Monday.

The incident took place in Chirikipada Sasan in Polasara area on Sunday.

Thirty-two-year-old Basant Sahu and his 26-year-old wife Kuni were arrested for stabbing 62-year-old Jambu Sahu with a broken glass bottle due to previous enmity, Polasara Police Station in-charge Jeetandra Mallick said, adding she died on the spot.

A case was registered against the duo based on a complaint lodged by the deceased's son, Kalu Sahu, and the body was sent for post-mortem examination, he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Ebola kills doctor in Uganda, first health worker killed in latest outbreak; Moderna refused China request to reveal vaccine technology - FT and more

Health News Roundup: Ebola kills doctor in Uganda, first health worker kille...

 Global
2
Poland demands USD 1.3 trillion in war damages from Germany

Poland demands USD 1.3 trillion in war damages from Germany

 Poland
3
Scientists discover how fish survive extreme pressures of life in oceans

Scientists discover how fish survive extreme pressures of life in oceans

 United States
4
Adding COVID-19 to ‘designated diseases’ could boost vaccine uptake among children

Adding COVID-19 to ‘designated diseases’ could boost vaccine uptake among ch...

 France

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022