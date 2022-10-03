Couple arrested for killing elderly woman in Odisha

A couple was arrested in Odisha's Ganjam district for allegedly killing an old woman by stabbing her with a broken glass bottle, police said on Monday.

The incident took place in Chirikipada Sasan in Polasara area on Sunday.

Thirty-two-year-old Basant Sahu and his 26-year-old wife Kuni were arrested for stabbing 62-year-old Jambu Sahu with a broken glass bottle due to previous enmity, Polasara Police Station in-charge Jeetandra Mallick said, adding she died on the spot.

A case was registered against the duo based on a complaint lodged by the deceased's son, Kalu Sahu, and the body was sent for post-mortem examination, he said.

