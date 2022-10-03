Left Menu

Maha: Two girls burnt alive by father die in hospital

PTI | Thane | Updated: 03-10-2022 19:18 IST | Created: 03-10-2022 19:18 IST
Maha: Two girls burnt alive by father die in hospital
  • Country:
  • India

Two girls, who were allegedly burnt alive by their father, died while undergoing treatment at a hospital in Maharashtra's Thane district on Monday, police said.

Sameera Shantaram Patil (14) and her sister Samiksha (11) suffered 91 per cent burns in a fire at their house in Bopar area of Dombivili town on Saturday morning. Their mother Preeti (35) died of burn wounds on Sunday, an official said.

The police have registered a case under section 302 (murder) and other relevant provisions of the Indian Penal Code against the accused Prasad Shantaram Patil (40), who was injured in the incident, he said.

According to fire officials, the blaze had erupted at 5.30 am on Saturday, but they were informed about it around 8.30 am, which was a delay of three hours.

A probe has revealed that the accused was having an affair with another woman and was harassing his wife and daughters, he said.

He hatched a conspiracy and attempted to burn his wife and daughters alive and sustained injuries in the process, the official added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Ebola kills doctor in Uganda, first health worker killed in latest outbreak; Moderna refused China request to reveal vaccine technology - FT and more

Health News Roundup: Ebola kills doctor in Uganda, first health worker kille...

 Global
2
Poland demands USD 1.3 trillion in war damages from Germany

Poland demands USD 1.3 trillion in war damages from Germany

 Poland
3
Scientists discover how fish survive extreme pressures of life in oceans

Scientists discover how fish survive extreme pressures of life in oceans

 United States
4
Adding COVID-19 to ‘designated diseases’ could boost vaccine uptake among children

Adding COVID-19 to ‘designated diseases’ could boost vaccine uptake among ch...

 France

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022