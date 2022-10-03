Maha: Two girls burnt alive by father die in hospital

Two girls, who were allegedly burnt alive by their father, died while undergoing treatment at a hospital in Maharashtra's Thane district on Monday, police said.

Sameera Shantaram Patil (14) and her sister Samiksha (11) suffered 91 per cent burns in a fire at their house in Bopar area of Dombivili town on Saturday morning. Their mother Preeti (35) died of burn wounds on Sunday, an official said.

The police have registered a case under section 302 (murder) and other relevant provisions of the Indian Penal Code against the accused Prasad Shantaram Patil (40), who was injured in the incident, he said.

According to fire officials, the blaze had erupted at 5.30 am on Saturday, but they were informed about it around 8.30 am, which was a delay of three hours.

A probe has revealed that the accused was having an affair with another woman and was harassing his wife and daughters, he said.

He hatched a conspiracy and attempted to burn his wife and daughters alive and sustained injuries in the process, the official added.

