Hungarian lawmakers pass new anti-graft law to avoid loss of EU funds

Reuters | Budapest | Updated: 03-10-2022 19:28 IST | Created: 03-10-2022 19:28 IST
  • Hungary

Hungary's parliament passed the first of a series of anti-corruption bills on Monday as Budapest tries to avoid a loss of European Union funds.

Prime Minister Viktor Orban's ruling Fidesz party majority passed an amendment to the criminal code with 136 members of parliament voting yes, while 7 voted against it, and 14 abstained.

