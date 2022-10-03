Hungarian lawmakers pass new anti-graft law to avoid loss of EU funds
Reuters | Budapest | Updated: 03-10-2022 19:28 IST | Created: 03-10-2022 19:28 IST
- Country:
- Hungary
Hungary's parliament passed the first of a series of anti-corruption bills on Monday as Budapest tries to avoid a loss of European Union funds.
Prime Minister Viktor Orban's ruling Fidesz party majority passed an amendment to the criminal code with 136 members of parliament voting yes, while 7 voted against it, and 14 abstained.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Hungary
- Viktor Orban
- European Union
- Fidesz party
- Budapest
Advertisement
ALSO READ
In a first, EU seen moving to cut money for Hungary over damaging democracy
Hungary to meet all commitments made to unlock EU funds -minister
EU recommends suspending billions in funding to Hungary
EU recommends suspending billions in funding to Hungary
In a first, EU moves to cut money for Hungary over damaging democracy