Man stabs ex-wife to death at hospital

A nurse was stabbed to death at a hospital here on Monday by her former husband reportedly over a personal dispute, police said.

The nurse and her husband got separated two years ago and the man was looking after their daughter, the police said.

He went to the hospital today and picked up a quarrel with her over her alleged relationship with another man. Following this, the man took out a knife and stabbed her in the neck in full public view. She died on the spot, the police said.

The security guards at the hospital overpowered the man and the police, who arrived at the scene, arrested him.

