Trump objects to expediting appeal in special master case -court documents
Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 03-10-2022 19:55 IST | Created: 03-10-2022 19:55 IST
- Country:
- United States
Donald Trump objected to a Justice Department request for an expedited ruling in the special master case involving documents seized by the FBI in an August search of the former president's Florida home, a court filing Monday showed.
"The government has not and cannot possibly articulate any real risk of loss or harm resulting from a more deliberative process," Trump's lawyers said in a filing in the 11th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Florida
- Donald Trump
- Justice Department
- Trump
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Biden to aim at 'bully' DeSantis in Florida, as 2024 looms
Science News Roundup: NASA's Artemis moon launch delayed as storm expected in Florida; Saudi mission on SpaceX capsule to include first female Arab astronaut
Florida officials urge residents to prepare for coming storm Ian
US Domestic News Roundup: New York City to open emergency centers to house migrants bused by Texas; Biden to aim at 'bully' DeSantis in Florida, as 2024 looms and more
Florida emergency declared as Tropical Storm Ian strengthens