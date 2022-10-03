Left Menu

Trump objects to expediting appeal in special master case -court documents

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 03-10-2022 19:55 IST | Created: 03-10-2022 19:55 IST
Trump objects to expediting appeal in special master case -court documents
Donald Trump objected to a Justice Department request for an expedited ruling in the special master case involving documents seized by the FBI in an August search of the former president's Florida home, a court filing Monday showed.

"The government has not and cannot possibly articulate any real risk of loss or harm resulting from a more deliberative process," Trump's lawyers said in a filing in the 11th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals.

