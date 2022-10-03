Russia sacks commander of its Western district forces - RBC
Russia has sacked the commander of its Western military district, the news outlet RBC reported on Monday.
RBC said Colonel-General Alexander Zhuravlyov would be replaced by Lieutenant-General Roman Berdnikov.
Russia has suffered a series of painful reverses in recent weeks in the war in Ukraine. (Writing by Kevin Liffey)
