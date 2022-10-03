Russia sacks commander of its Western district forces - RBC

Russia has sacked the commander of its Western military district, the news outlet RBC reported on Monday.

RBC said Colonel-General Alexander Zhuravlyov would be replaced by Lieutenant-General Roman Berdnikov.

Russia has suffered a series of painful reverses in recent weeks in the war in Ukraine. (Writing by Kevin Liffey)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)