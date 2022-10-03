Left Menu

Gurugram: Man booked for hitting woman's car, molesting her with 'obscene' gestures

She also alleged that the man also tried to chase her and only relented when she started making a video of him.An FIR has been registered and the probe is underway.

PTI | Gurugram | Updated: 03-10-2022 20:02 IST | Created: 03-10-2022 20:02 IST
Gurugram: Man booked for hitting woman's car, molesting her with 'obscene' gestures
  • Country:
  • India

An unidentified man has been booked for allegedly ramming his scooter into a woman’s car on Sohna Road here, and when she protested, making “obscene” gestures towards her, police on Monday said.

The scooter-rider ran away when the woman started making a video of his acts, they said.

An FIR has been registered against him at Badshahpur Police Station. According to the police, the incident took place late Sunday night.

The complainant, a 25-year-old woman, is a native of Punjab and works in a private company here.

In her complaint, she said that she was in her car when a man riding a scooter hit her vehicle, police said. She also alleged that the man also tried to chase her and only relented when she started making a video of him.

“An FIR has been registered and the probe is underway. Efforts are being made to identify the accused on the basis of his Scooter’s number,” said Inspector Madan Lal, SHO, Badshahpur Police Station.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Poland demands USD 1.3 trillion in war damages from Germany

Poland demands USD 1.3 trillion in war damages from Germany

 Poland
2
Health News Roundup: Ebola kills doctor in Uganda, first health worker killed in latest outbreak; Moderna refused China request to reveal vaccine technology - FT and more

Health News Roundup: Ebola kills doctor in Uganda, first health worker kille...

 Global
3
Scientists discover how fish survive extreme pressures of life in oceans

Scientists discover how fish survive extreme pressures of life in oceans

 United States
4
Adding COVID-19 to ‘designated diseases’ could boost vaccine uptake among children

Adding COVID-19 to ‘designated diseases’ could boost vaccine uptake among ch...

 France

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022