Macron's chief of staff indicted over his link to shipping giant MSC

Reuters | Paris | Updated: 03-10-2022 20:09 IST | Created: 03-10-2022 20:09 IST
Macron's chief of staff indicted over his link to shipping giant MSC
French President Emmanuel Macron's chief of staff Alexis Kohler has been indicted by France's national financial crimes prosecutor over a conflict of interest related to his alleged links with Italian shipping company MSC, the prosecutor's office said on Monday.

"(...) the office confirms the indictment of Alexis Kohler, currently the Secretary-General of the French presidency, for unlawful taking of interest," the office said in a statement.

