MP: Two teens drown in Narmada river in Khandwa

Two boys in the 14-15 age group drowned on Monday while taking bath in the Narmada river in Madhya Pradesh's Khandwa district, police said.

The incident occurred in Katar village, said Mandhata (Omkareshwar) police station in-charge Balram Singh Rathore.

''One boy started drowning and the other tried to save him. Both lost their lives,'' he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)