Left Menu

MP: Two teens drown in Narmada river in Khandwa

PTI | Khandwa | Updated: 03-10-2022 20:24 IST | Created: 03-10-2022 20:24 IST
MP: Two teens drown in Narmada river in Khandwa
  • Country:
  • India

Two boys in the 14-15 age group drowned on Monday while taking bath in the Narmada river in Madhya Pradesh's Khandwa district, police said.

The incident occurred in Katar village, said Mandhata (Omkareshwar) police station in-charge Balram Singh Rathore.

''One boy started drowning and the other tried to save him. Both lost their lives,'' he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Poland demands USD 1.3 trillion in war damages from Germany

Poland demands USD 1.3 trillion in war damages from Germany

 Poland
2
Health News Roundup: Ebola kills doctor in Uganda, first health worker killed in latest outbreak; Moderna refused China request to reveal vaccine technology - FT and more

Health News Roundup: Ebola kills doctor in Uganda, first health worker kille...

 Global
3
Scientists discover how fish survive extreme pressures of life in oceans

Scientists discover how fish survive extreme pressures of life in oceans

 United States
4
Adding COVID-19 to ‘designated diseases’ could boost vaccine uptake among children

Adding COVID-19 to ‘designated diseases’ could boost vaccine uptake among ch...

 France

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022