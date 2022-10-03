Left Menu

Russia sacks commander of Western military district - reports

Russia has sacked the commander of its Western military district, the news outlet RBC reported on Monday, the latest in a series of top officials to be fired after a series of defeats and humiliations in the war in Ukraine. RBC said Colonel-General Alexander Zhuravlyov would be replaced by Lieutenant-General Roman Berdnikov.

Reuters | Updated: 03-10-2022 20:40 IST | Created: 03-10-2022 20:40 IST
Russia sacks commander of Western military district - reports

Russia has sacked the commander of its Western military district, the news outlet RBC reported on Monday, the latest in a series of top officials to be fired after a series of defeats and humiliations in the war in Ukraine.

RBC said Colonel-General Alexander Zhuravlyov would be replaced by Lieutenant-General Roman Berdnikov. There was no official confirmation of the change, which was also reported by other news sites. The western military district is one of five that make up Russia's armed forces. The reported departure of Zhuravlyov follows dramatic Russian losses in northeast Ukraine last month and the recapture by Ukraine on Saturday of Lyman, which Russia had used as an important logistics hub in Donetsk region.

Ukraine's seizure of the initiative in the seven-month war has prompted consternation from Kremlin allies and rare public ridicule

of Russia's top brass, including at the weekend by two allies of President Vladimir Putin. Last week the defence ministry said that the deputy minister in charge of logistics, General Dmitry Bulgakov, had been replaced.

In August, the state-owned RIA news agency reported that the commander of the Black Sea fleet

had been fired after a series of humiliations including the sinking of its lead warship and the loss of eight warplanes in an attack on a Russian base in Crimea.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Poland demands USD 1.3 trillion in war damages from Germany

Poland demands USD 1.3 trillion in war damages from Germany

 Poland
2
Health News Roundup: Ebola kills doctor in Uganda, first health worker killed in latest outbreak; Moderna refused China request to reveal vaccine technology - FT and more

Health News Roundup: Ebola kills doctor in Uganda, first health worker kille...

 Global
3
Scientists discover how fish survive extreme pressures of life in oceans

Scientists discover how fish survive extreme pressures of life in oceans

 United States
4
Adding COVID-19 to ‘designated diseases’ could boost vaccine uptake among children

Adding COVID-19 to ‘designated diseases’ could boost vaccine uptake among ch...

 France

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022