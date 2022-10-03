Left Menu

Trial starts for man charged with deadly Wisconsin Christmas parade attack

Darrell Brooks, 40, has pleaded not guilty to 77 charges, including six counts of intentional homicide. Judge Jennifer Dorow of Waukesha County Circuit Court granted Brooks' request last week to dismiss his lawyers and represent himself, the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel and other news outlets reported.

Reuters | Updated: 03-10-2022 20:48 IST | Created: 03-10-2022 20:48 IST
Trial starts for man charged with deadly Wisconsin Christmas parade attack

The trial of the man accused of killing six people by driving his car into a Christmas parade near Milwaukee, Wisconsin, last year began on Monday with jury selection. Darrell Brooks, 40, has pleaded not guilty to 77 charges, including six counts of intentional homicide.

Judge Jennifer Dorow of Waukesha County Circuit Court granted Brooks' request last week to dismiss his lawyers and represent himself, the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel and other news outlets reported. Just minutes into Monday's proceedings, the judge called for a brief recess and ordered that Brooks be taken back to a cell after he repeatedly interrupted her, according to journalists at the courthouse.

Brooks, a Milwaukee resident, was arrested near the scene of the attack on Nov. 21 and has been in custody ever since. Prosecutors say Brooks deliberately drove his car through police barricades and into the crowds participating in the annual parade in the city of Waukesha, about 15 miles (25 km) west of downtown Milwaukee.

The ages of the people killed ranged from 8 to 81 years old, and more than 60 other people were injured, including at least 18 children. Brooks, who was out on bail from a domestic abuse charge at the time of the attack, faces life in prison if convicted of the most serious charges.

Hundreds of people witnessed the attack, several recording cellphone videos, some of whom are expected to be called to testify by prosecutors from the Waukesha County district attorney's office. The trial had been scheduled to last about a month, but Brooks' decision to represent himself may prolong the process even as Dorow has warned him that the court will not tolerate deliberate acts of obstruction, the Journal Sentinel reported.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Poland demands USD 1.3 trillion in war damages from Germany

Poland demands USD 1.3 trillion in war damages from Germany

 Poland
2
Health News Roundup: Ebola kills doctor in Uganda, first health worker killed in latest outbreak; Moderna refused China request to reveal vaccine technology - FT and more

Health News Roundup: Ebola kills doctor in Uganda, first health worker kille...

 Global
3
Scientists discover how fish survive extreme pressures of life in oceans

Scientists discover how fish survive extreme pressures of life in oceans

 United States
4
Adding COVID-19 to ‘designated diseases’ could boost vaccine uptake among children

Adding COVID-19 to ‘designated diseases’ could boost vaccine uptake among ch...

 France

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022