Gujarat: BSF seizes Pakistani fishing boat from 'Harami Nalla' creek area

A Border Security Force (BSF) patrol party on Monday seized a Pakistani fishing boat from the general area of 'Harami Nalla' creek in Gujarat's Kutch district along the maritime boundary between the two nations, an official said.

The boat was apprehended in the morning when the BSF Bhuj party was patrolling the area and observed movement of vessels and fishermen, a release from the force said.

''When the BSF party reached the spot, some fishermen left the boat and escaped towards Pakistan. An engine-fitted Pakistani fishing boat was seized from 'Harami Nalla' close to the international border after it entered Indian territory,'' it said.

Nothing suspicious was found on board during a thorough search except fishing related material, the release added.

'Harami Nalla' near the Sir Creek area, close to Bhuj in Kutch district, is a tidal estuary that is navigable most of the time. While Indian fishermen are barred from entering the creek area, Pakistani fishermen enter the Indian side to catch fish.

They usually flee towards the Pakistan side after abandoning their boats once they spot BSF patrol vessels.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)