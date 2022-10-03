Left Menu

Accused in couple murder case succumbs to burn injuries

The accused in the recent murder of a couple, by setting them ablaze, succumbed to burn injuries on Monday, police said.Prabhakara Kurup 70 and his wife Vimalakumari 65 were attacked by 70-year old Sasidharan Nair at their residence at Madvoor near Kilimanoor in the district on Saturday.

PTI | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 03-10-2022 21:06 IST
Prabhakara Kurup (70) and his wife Vimalakumari (65) were attacked by 70-year old Sasidharan Nair at their residence at Madvoor near Kilimanoor in the district on Saturday. Police said the attack was due to decades-long enmity. ''The medical college has informed that he succumbed to burn injuries,'' police told PTI. Nair went to Kurup's house, doused the couple with petrol and set them ablaze, police had said. Locals who heard the screams found the couple and Nair on fire.

They caught an injured Nair and handed him over to the police. The accused, who was arrested by the police, was under treatment at the medical college. Nair's son had died by suicide around 25 years ago allegedly after Kurup cheated him, police had said.

''It seems like Nair and his son were not given the job they were promised by Kurup who took them to the Gulf then. After which, Nair's son committed suicide and he blamed Kurup,'' the police had said. Kurup died soon after being set ablaze while Vimalakumari succumbed to injuries at a hospital.

