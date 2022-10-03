Left Menu

Illegally built house of criminal demolished in Haryana's Nuh

The accused, identified as Rahul, is currently lodged in jail and involved in a dozen cases, including cow smuggling, theft and possession of illegal weapons, they said.The house of the accused in Palla village was built from illegal earnings, police said. He was involved in cow smuggling and possession of illegal weapons.

Updated: 03-10-2022 21:07 IST | Created: 03-10-2022 21:07 IST
The house of a criminal built illegally inside an unapproved colony here was demolished on Monday, police said. The accused, identified as Rahul, is currently lodged in jail and involved in a dozen cases, including cow smuggling, theft and possession of illegal weapons, they said.

The house of the accused in Palla village was built from ''illegal earnings'', police said. A team led by Ashok Kumar, Deputy Superintendent of Police (Headquarters), Nuh in the presence of duty magistrate Tarun Prakash demolished the house, they said. ''Accused Rahul was involved in criminal activities from 2012 and more than 11 cases are registered against him. He was involved in cow smuggling and possession of illegal weapons. He was nabbed in connection with cases of theft earlier and now he is lodged in jail. We demolished his illegal house today,'' said DSP Ashok Kumar. TDS TDS

