Following are the top headlines at 9.15 PM: NATION DEL57 IAF-2NDLD SCRAMBLE IAF scrambles fighter jets after bomb scare on Iranian civilian plane in Indian airspace New Delhi: The Indian Air Force on Monday said it scrambled its fighter jets after receiving information of a bomb scare on a China-bound Iranian civilian plane that was flying over the Indian airspace. DEL65 CENTRE-LD BETTING-ADVISORY Centre asks news websites, TV channels to refrain from carrying advertisements of betting sites New Delhi: The Centre on Monday issued advisories to news websites, OTT platforms and private satellite channels asking them to refrain from carrying advertisements of offshore betting sites. DEL75 RAHUL-LD YATRA Rahul turns heat on BJP govt in Karnataka, Yatra gets festive response in Mysuru Mysuru/Pandavapura (Ktk): Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Monday dubbed the BJP government in Karnataka as the ''most corrupt'' in the country and said '''complaints of commission'' have been sent to the prime minister but no action has been taken. By Sanjeev Chopra DEL72 PB-LD CONFIDENCE MOTION Punjab: Bhagwant Mann govt wins confidence motion; Cong, BJP abstain Chandigarh: The Bhagwant Mann-led AAP government in Punjab on Monday won the vote of confidence, an expected outcome, with thumping majority as 91 of the ruling party legislators voted in support of the motion. DEL73 UP-LDALL LAKHIMPUR KHERI First anniversary of Lakhimpur violence: Farmer leaders seek minister's ouster; Cong backs them Lakhimpur Kheri (UP)/New Delhi: Farmer leaders on Monday renewed their demand for the sacking of Union minister Ajay Kumar Mishra as they observed the first anniversary of the Tikunia violence in which his son is the main accused. DEL56 RSS-POVERTY-CONG After RSS leader voices concern on poverty, Congress credits it to Bharat Jodo Yatra New Delhi: Congress on Monday took a dig at the RSS voicing concern over inequality, unemployment and poverty and credited it to the impact of the Bharat Jodo Yatra spearheaded by Rahul Gandhi. DEL67 VP-ENCLAVE-TUNNEL Central Vista redevelopment: CPWD floats tender to construct tunnel in Vice President Enclave New Delhi: The CPWD has floated a tender to construct a subterranean tunnel in the Vice President Enclave here at an estimated cost of around Rs 21 crore under the government's ambitious Central Vista redevelopment project. By Bunty Tyagi DEL61 CBI-JEE CBI detains Russian national in JEE-Mains exam manipulation case New Delhi: The CBI has detained a Russian national at Indira Gandhi International Airport in connection with its probe into alleged manipulation of JEE (Mains) examination last year, officials said Monday. DEL64 MANOJ JHA-GOVT-PAK RJD MP Manoj Jha says Centre denied 'political clearance' to visit Pakistan New Delhi: The government has denied ''political clearance'' to RJD MP Manoj Jha's proposed visit to Pakistan to address an event, which is being held in memory of that country's noted human rights activist Asma Jahangir, he said on Monday. BOM20 MP-GARBA-MISHRA No need for anyone to hide identity while entering 'garba' pandals: MP minister Bhopal: Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Narottam Mishra on Monday said people of any faith can worship Goddess Durga and there was no need for anyone to hide their identity while entering pandals where 'garba' performances are also organised during Navratri.

LEGAL LGD9 SC-BSES SC restrains Delhi power utilities from disconnecting electricity supply to BSES New Delhi: The Supreme Court has restrained Delhi power utilities from disconnecting electricity supply to BSES Rajdhani Power Ltd (BRPL) and BSES Yamuna Power Ltd (BYPL) and directed them to maintain status quo till further orders.

LGD6 DL-HC-ILLEGAL CONSTRUCTION HC asks MCD to stop alleged illegal construction at Chandni Chowk New Delhi: The Delhi High Court has directed the MCD to ensure no construction takes place at a property in Chandni Chowk following allegation of unauthorised and illegal commercial construction on the premises in a residential zone. FOREIGN FGN61 UN-INDIA-ECONOMY India's GDP growth to decline to 5.7 pc in 2022: UNCTAD United Nations: India's economic growth is expected to decline to 5.7 per cent this year from 8.2 per cent in 2021, a top UN agency projected on Monday, citing higher financing cost and weaker public expenditures. By Yoshita Singh FGN60 MALDIVES-INDIA-2NDLD DEFENCE Foreign Secretary Kwatra, Maldives' defence minister discuss ways to bolster defence cooperation Male: Foreign Secretary Vinay Kwatra on Monday met Maldivian Defence Minister Mariya Didi here during which they discussed ways to further boost defence cooperation between India and the strategically located archipelagic state in the Indian Ocean. PTI RDT RDT

